Volodymyr Zelensky: Putin is preparing additional mobilization in Russia and plans to expand military operations

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing additional mobilization in Russia and plans to expand military operations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin, Ukrinform reported, quoted by BTA.

“Today we discussed the threats and real challenges that currently exist before the fall, as Putin is preparing new strikes against Ukraine and, in our opinion, is preparing additional mobilization in Russia and expanding the war“, Zelensky said.

He also noted that decisions on the new package of sanctions of the European Union against Russian aggression are particularly important at this stage. “I am grateful to every European leader and every European country for this support. This is already the 21st package of sanctions. Today, Michał assured me that he will work on the 22nd package of sanctions. We will also cooperate with other partners outside the EU to include the new EU sanctions in their own legal frameworks. The synchronization of sanctions is of great importance“, the Ukrainian president also said in the statement.

“There is not a single day when the Russian army has not struck against our citizens. And this speaks volumes about who we are fighting against and what we are defending“, Zelensky said.

“We appreciate the fact that during the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union you are here with us, with Ukraine. You support Ukraine, you see what is happening. You know what our defense needs are, the needs for protecting human life“.

Irish Prime Minister Michał Martin arrived in Kyiv today for a visit. He laid wreaths at the memorial to fallen Ukrainian soldiers in the Ukrainian capital.

The Ukrainian leader also said Russia would step up attacks on ships in the Black Sea. He accused Moscow of planning to block Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Ukrainian news agency Interfax quoted Zelensky as saying, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the president said Ukrainian and American teams could meet in the United States in the coming days.

He added that he had spoken with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Tuesday to discuss ideas on how to give new impetus to peace talks.