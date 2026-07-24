Nikolay Nankov: The road network is collapsing, there is no adequate maintenance

Over the past 5 years, the republican road network has lacked adequate maintenance and it is permanently collapsing. The technical facilities on it have also been neglected. This was stated by GERB MP Nikolay Nankov on "Facebook".

He notes that for five years, citizens have been watching a television show of temporary ministers who flood the airwaves with manipulations, while the institutions they manage are harnessed for political attacks. According to him, the work has been moving by inertia and not a single major project has been launched.

Nankov points out that tenders have been suspended and tenders have been announced that have not been finalized. He emphasizes that against the backdrop of all this, a record capital program is being voted on in Budget 2026. According to him, there is money, but management capacity is also needed.

Nankov notes that on July 23, a truck damaged and tore off a fan turbine in the "Vitinya" tunnel on the "Hemus" highway. It fell onto the road in the direction of Varna, and fortunately, no one was injured. The MP expects a response from the competent institutions on the condition of the facility, when it was technically inspected, and how it was maintained.