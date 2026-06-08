Ivaylo Mirchev: The departure of Georgi Kandev as the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior is a very clear and serious sign for the way of governance

The departure of Georgi Kandev as the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior is a very clear and serious sign for the way of governance.

This was commented on "Facebook" by the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev.

Obviously, he did not have real freedom to act. And he was obviously not left in office because of the will of the current leadership, but rather under the pressure of public opinion, which saw in his actions an attempt at professionalism and resistance against old dependencies.

PR is one thing, real actions are another. This is the big problem of this government - it talks about order, control and statehood, but when it needs to act, we see a retreat.

The “Kandev“ case is not a personnel episode. It is a warning that the Ministry of Interior is once again coming under political and behind-the-scenes control. And the consequences of this will be serious - for the security of citizens, the fight against crime and for trust in the state.