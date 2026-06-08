There is incompatibility between two people who should lead the same ministry within the framework of their powers, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, former Minister of Interior, Attorney Emanuil Yordanov.

In the program "12+3" he commented on the resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev and the reasons for it.

"It is too early to give assessments of Demerdzhiev's work within a month, we see a serious desire to achieve results, but after 100 days, if there is anything to criticize, I will be one of the critics", said Emanuil Yordanov.

"It was not difficult to assume that it was possible for two people who had never worked together to encounter a problem in coordinating their own views on the development of the Ministry of Interior. What was impressive was that the Secretary General was quite good and quickly gained a positive rating.

The acting minister can also boast of serious successes in the field of PR and, already competing in this field, they must reach the point where one of them steps down. Two media stars in one ministry are too much", commented the former Minister of Interior.