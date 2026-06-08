The resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev raised serious questions. The topic was commented on bTV by the co-chairman of “Democratic Bulgaria“ Ivaylo Mirchev.

“It would be strange if someone were not embarrassed. Because for many years Bulgaria did not have a real Secretary General. A person who people would recognize as conducting a real fight against crime“, said Mirchev.

He told me about his conversation with Kandev on the topic of vote buying.

“He told me: “I am a police officer and I am a professional. And it is very important that no one interferes with our work. We police officers know what to do, as long as politicians do not interfere with us“.

According to him, the resignation comes at a time when the chief secretary has received high public trust.

„From his position today, it is clear that he has been put under certain pressure. This comes immediately after the moment when he received enormous public trust.“

Asked about the claims of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev that Kandev had indicated personal motives for his resignation, Mirchev replied: „I am not a political commentator to comment on the words of the Interior Minister.“

According to him, during the caretaker government, the team in the Ministry of Interior achieved visible results.

„Bulgaria had a caretaker government. A caretaker government with an extremely strong prime minister. With an extremely strong Minister of the Interior in the person of Mr. Dechev. And for the first time in many years a real Secretary General. This team did a lot of work within two months without parliamentary support.“

Mirchev emphasized that there is no information about a possible future political career of Kandev.

„We have not had such conversations.“

On the occasion of the first month of the work of the „Radev“ cabinet, the co-chairman of the DB gave a critical assessment.

„Strong requests and weak actions. In every respect.“

As an example, he pointed to the initiative “Basket with Care“.

“November 2023, when the same idea with the same parameters was presented by Minister Bogdan Bogdanov in the “Denkov“ cabinet. Only it was not called “Basket with Care“, but “Available for you“.“

According to Mirchev, the problem is not in the idea itself, but in the lack of real competition and effective regulators.

“Decisions do not go through political requests, in which temporarily for several months, shares are made in the chains for several goods. And in that there should be very strong competition and the regulators should work really well.“

When asked about the upcoming election of a new Supreme Judicial Council and a possible dialogue with the government, Mirchev said:

„The government should initiate such a dialogue if they want support for the election of the Supreme Judicial Council.“

He also criticized the government's financial policy in connection with the announced budget deficit.

„Suddenly a budget deficit of 6-7-8% appears, although the European Commission is talking about 4.1%.“

According to him, the finance minister should assess the real necessary expenses, and not simply collect the requests of individual departments.

„The job of the finance minister is not simply to collect what the ministries have sent him and gave a startling number, and to sit down, grab the red pen and say: “Here I cut, here I cut, here I cut.““

Mirchev also recalled a similar situation from 2023.

“Then we were again told that the budget deficit would be 6-7-8% of the gross domestic product. What happened? Do you remember the year when they scared us that the budget would go to 8%? By how much did it end? By 2%.“

On the topic of the future anti-corruption commission, he stated that there is no agreement between the State Budget and the ruling party.

“And we have always said that it cannot be a bat and cannot be in this form. It cannot have investigative functions, it cannot control the SRCs.“

Mirchev was categorical:

„When you ask if we understand each other – we don't.“

He also expressed concern that the topic of fighting the corruption model is gradually disappearing from the agenda.

„This administration came with the idea of fighting the corruption model. There is no longer any talk about the corruption model. There is even a feeling of a deal with the collective Peevski.“

Mirchev also commented on the case of “Baba Alino“.

“There are all indications that the cover-up was from the highest place.“

According to him, businessman Oleg Nevzorov must provide answers and the actions of the institutions must be clarified.

„The gentleman in question, who was initially for expulsion from Bulgaria based on a report by the National Security Agency, then someone, perhaps Mr. Denyo Denev or someone connected to him, told him: „We will not expel you, but you will have to become a secret witness against the Varna mayor“, after which he was interrogated for over three hours.“

Mirchev claims that Nevzorov was subsequently interrogated by the National Security Agency.

„As a result of this interrogation, the hints to him were in the direction of: „We will not expel you from Bulgaria now and we will let you do whatever you want. However, we will ask you to say something against the mayor of Varna.““

Asked if he knows who is behind such pressure, he replied: “I know the answer.“

When asked if he would name him, Mirchev said: “The question is for Denyo Denev. You should invite Denyo Denev and ask him if he is exerting such pressure.“