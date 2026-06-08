Reneta Koleva appointed Deputy Minister of Environment and Water

By order of Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Reneta Georgieva Koleva was appointed Deputy Minister of Environment and Water.

Koleva was born on September 7, 1983. In 2008, she graduated from the New Bulgarian University, majoring in “Law“.

Since June 2012, she has been working as a legal advisor at the Enterprise for Management of Environmental Protection Activities (EPA). Since April 2014, she has been a director in the “Administrative, Legal and Financial Services“ Directorate.

In September 2014, she became the acting executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency. On August 4, 2015, after a competition, she was appointed executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency.

She participates in the development, management and implementation of programs and projects for which the Environmental Protection Agency is a beneficiary or an implementing agency. Her expert experience is also related to the implementation of control functions in the preparation, coordination and implementation of the financial plan of the institution.

She has worked as a legal advisor in the private sector. She is fluent in Spanish, English and French.