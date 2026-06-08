Experts discovered a second illegal drilling in the "Baba Alino" area near Varna.

"Organized blindness"

"As someone who has worked in administration for many years, I never believed that this could happen in Bulgaria. These are wide-eyed, organized blindness - the fact that everyone doesn't see means that someone organized them not to see, of course, then I also said that the assembly assembled the illegal city. It is clear to everyone - there is no way to start from 2023, to start in stages, to issue documents that have nothing to do with the law, then to build and no one to react to complaints", said the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in the studio of "Denyat ON AIR".

He recalled that there are also completed buildings in the cadastre.

"If the buildings are not completed in the cadastre and there is no certificate of tolerance, the biggest sin for the whole story we are talking about are these two documents, because they become the basis for deals. The city emerges, no one wants to see it, but in the end they sell it. No matter what advertising campaign there is, if there are no documents with which deals can be made and payment can take place, then there is no way. All this is the result of a very serious organization," Shishkov added on the air of Bulgaria ON AIR.

The dismissal of the head of the cadastre

The official Minister Nikolay Naydenov tried to replace the head of the cadastre in Varna, but he received a call not to do so.

"I have not received a call. Do you see the difference between our department and the previous departments? Currently, a very serious inspection of its activities in the cadastre in Varna is being carried out, and the Varna municipality is also being checked since 2023 to see how many tolerance certificates it has. This problem may not be only for this illegal city. And if someone dares to do it on such a scale, then hasn't it been done before, and then on a smaller scale?", the guest asked.

Checks by the DNSK and certificates

From his words, it became clear that the DNSK will establish whether there was the necessary basis for issuing the certificates.

"All these certificates of tolerance will be checked, it will also be checked whether these buildings existed in 2021 or not. 2021 is the year in which a building, if built illegally, can acquire tolerance status only if it was built before it. After this moment, the constructions cannot receive such a status", the minister also commented.

He is of the opinion that "it is not just about an umbrella".

"The umbrella belongs to a political class that is in deep opposition, but this political class, assembled under the umbrella, created this way of thinking. Everyone says that this is a huge lawlessness, but to reach this lawlessness, it means that this is your way of thinking. All these abuses that we found 3 years ago have found their upgrade. And this is the most worrying thing. Responsibility must be sought from everyone. It is about a lot of money", emphasized Ivan Shishkov.

The minister also visited "Baba Alino". "It is about new buildings. The commitment to prevent this was the mayor of Varna, and now the removal of illegal construction is his again. It is very easy for the mayor to request an inspection, there is no way he will be denied it. The duration of the inspection depends on how much will be found. The cadastral map of Varna was approved long after 2001. The demolition must be done by the one who carried out the illegal construction. If he does not do it, the municipality will do it, they will seize accounts. The land can also be seized", he added.

The case with the "Hemus" highway

"I have filed a new signal with the prosecutor's office, related to Lot 4, about which we have commented that there is illegal construction. Then Minister Ivan Ivanov issued a construction permit and publicly announced that I am lying. He says that there is no illegal construction. Yes, but there is, there are documents, there is full proof. So far, the violation is administrative, the problem is that it is increasing at a time when 13-14 million are being paid," the minister also admitted.