The government should be able to take on debt of up to 3.8 billion euros before the state budget for this year comes into force. This latest change in the second extension law for the year will be discussed at first reading at a meeting of the Budget Committee in parliament.

Initially, the texts were to be voted on within the framework of the first proposals of deputies from "Progressive Bulgaria" for changes in the extended budget, but after the opposition signaled that such an action contradicts the Constitution, the proposers Konstantin Prodanov and company withdrew the proposal so that it could be submitted by the Council of Ministers.

So far, our country has taken on a debt of 1.41 billion euros from the domestic market, thereby satisfying the repayments on old debts to date, BNR reported.

The government bill, signed by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, states that the limit of possible debt withdrawn from the foreign market is being increased, and the argument is related to the projects under the Recovery Plan.