Changes in traffic on the "Trakia" and "Struma" highways due to repairs

Changes in traffic on sections of the "Trakia" and "Struma" highways, the "Road Infrastructure" Agency announced.

"Trakia"

On June 9 at night, traffic will be limited in one lane on a section of the "Trakia" highway in the Pazardzhik region (from 67th to 80th km) for repair work. Large-scale patching will be carried out on the section, dariknews.bg indicated. During the construction works in the respective lane from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., the traffic of all types of vehicles will be redirected along the I-8 Momin Prohod - Kostenets - Belovo - Pazardzhik road or from the "Tserovo" junction on the highway along road III-8402 through the village of Vinogradets, through the village of Karabunar, along the municipal road to the intersection with road III-3704 near the village of Boshulya to Pazardzhik, and at the "Pazardzhik" junction, vehicles will continue along "Trakia". In the lane of the “Trakia“ motorway, where no repair work is being carried out, vehicles will pass without restrictions.

From June 10, after the end of the working day, traffic in the direction of Sofia will be limited in a 5-kilometer section of the “Trakia“ motorway (from the 55th to the 60th km). The change in the organization is for the repair of the section, which is expected to be completed around June 19. During the repair work, vehicles will pass in both directions in the lane for Burgas.

“Struma“

On June 9 and 10, the organization of traffic in the “Blatino“ tunnel on the “Struma“ motorway will change for the replacement of lighting lamps. The two pipes of the facility will be closed in stages for the installation of new lighting fixtures, which will ensure better visibility for drivers.

On June 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., work will be carried out in the pipe in the direction of Blagoevgrad, and passage in it will be limited. Traffic will be carried out in both directions in the pipe to Sofia, and the speed will be limited to 50 km/h.

On June 10, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., the lighting fixtures in the pipe to Sofia will be replaced. Cars will be moving in both directions in the Blagoevgrad tube with a speed limit of 50 km/h.

From June 9 to 11 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., traffic will be gradually limited in the active lane in a section of the “Struma“ motorway, at the Sofia exit – from km 0 to km 10 for the purpose of renewing the marking. Traffic will be redirected to the free lanes.

By Friday, June 12, markings will also be installed in sections of road III-6004 Baylovo - Smolsko (from km 18 to km 31), road III-105 Eleshnitsa – Elin Pelin – Novi Han /from km 0 to km 16/, III-189 SOP – Bankya (from km 0 to km 3), III-813 Godech – Kalenovtsi (from km 9 to km 16) and on road III-1001 from the junction with I-1 – Gorno Kamartsi – to the junction with road I-6 (from km 0 to km 9).

Between June 9 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in two sections of road I-1 Blagoevgrad – Sandanski, traffic will be two-way in one lane for marking. One section is Stara Kresna – Kresna (from km 392 to km 402), and the second is within the boundaries of Sandanski (from km 421 to 423). Traffic will be regulated by signalmen. Drivers need to drive carefully, at a reasonable speed.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency appeals to drivers to be careful, to follow traffic rules and speed limits, and not to take risky overtaking actions that endanger the safety of all other travelers.

Do not use emergency lanes on highways to move faster in heavy traffic. This prevents vehicles with special traffic regimes from passing in the event of an accident.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current traffic situation from the RIA website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20.