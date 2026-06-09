250 schools have no money in their accounts

Over 1,000,000 euros have been transferred to the accounts of state schools in the last two working days (June 5 and 8). An organization has been created in the Ministry of Education and Science, so that any additional expenses incurred by these educational institutions are declared and secured in a timely manner – this was announced by the MES after criticism that “the administrators have cut off money from 300 schools“, summarized dariknews.bg.

“Given the situation with the state budget, a temporary measure was introduced that also covers state schools. It affects about 250 state educational institutions, which is about 10% of all schools in the system,“ the Ministry of Education and Science said.

They explain that the measure refers to currently unused limits in the Electronic Budget Payments System and is part of the general mechanism for managing public funds in the context of a state budget that has not yet been adopted. Monthly limits will continue to be transferred monthly to educational institutions as before. In this way, the state guarantees that no month will be left without financial security, the Ministry of Education and Science added.

Under this regime, no outstanding payments or those for planned repairs will remain unsecured. If additional funds are needed, beyond their maintenance for the specific month, schools apply to the Ministry of Education and Science for additional financial security for already assumed obligations under projects, programs, contracts and repair activities, the ministry also wrote.

The Ministry of Education and Science will do everything possible to guarantee the normal functioning of schools and that they are financially secured and supported. After the adoption of the state budget, the measure will be suspended, the ministry's position states.

Criticisms of the opposition

„The rulers cut off money from 300 schools. This is enough to create stress in a system that needs peace. This has never happened before and shows the priorities of the government. They are not in a hurry with the bloated administration, with pensioners in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and with huge salaries in the security structures and the judiciary. But they are cutting education, where the greatest support is needed – without thinking about the consequences”, commented the chairman of the PP parliamentary group and member of the Education and Science Committee in the National Assembly, academician Nikolay Denkov.

Education must return as the main priority of the ruling party, once again becoming relevant, useful and inclusive. It must begin to prepare young people for a world in which social intelligence is as valuable as technical knowledge. To develop the potential and skills of children. To teach them to realize their ideas. And to be adaptable and successful in professions that we cannot yet imagine, PP believes in connection with this measure. The party stated that they will submit proposals to the National Assembly for the Preschool and School Education Act (PSEA).