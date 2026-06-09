A 15-year-old boy died yesterday in a serious accident in Lovech region, after the car he was driving hit an oncoming car head-on.

According to the District Prosecutor's Office in Lovech, the boy was supposed to be at school, but missed the school bus. He stayed home, where he took his father's car and drove off without his parents' knowledge, summarized "Nova TV".

"He saw his father's car with the keys and decided to take it", the prosecutor's office indicated. At that time, the father was in Sofia.

The incident was reported around noon. The accident occurred between the villages of Bulgarian Spring and Galata. According to initial information, the road section was uneven, and while driving at an inappropriate speed, the boy lost control of the car, entered the oncoming lane and hit a passenger car.

After the collision, both vehicles left the roadway. The 15-year-old driver died on the spot.

There was a driver and a passenger in the other car. According to the prosecutor's office, the driver suffered minor injuries, while the passenger suffered more serious injuries, including fractures, abrasions and cuts. Both were hospitalized for treatment and are out of danger.

Investigators also reported that the driver of the other car was tested at the Lovech Emergency Room and tested positive for methamphetamine. A blood sample was taken, and the results of the laboratory analysis are yet to be ready and will be crucial to the case, Nova TV reported.