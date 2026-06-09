The Budget Committee approved the first reading of the new debt of 3.8 billion euros

The Budget Committee in the National Assembly approved the first reading of the new state debt of 3.8 billion euros, BNT reported.

The new state debt must be included in the new budget for 2026. The draft law was submitted by the Council of Ministers. It is planned to use the funds to finance projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan before they are completed by the end of August 31.

The rulers say that we need the money so that we do not lose funding from Europe. However, the opposition wants specifics about which projects are ready and which are awaiting funding.

Galub Donev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance: "This will provide a resource with which the national budget will be able to pre-finance the expected significant payments in 2026 under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, with a view to achieving rhythmic financing and maximum acceleration in the implementation of activities and investments under it, as well as minimizing potential liquidity risks so as not to hinder the financing of regular expenses, including social ones."

Venko Sabrutev, "We Continue the Change": "We are in an absolutely unprecedented situation. You can budget 300 million today for the construction of a new highway lot, but this lot is still in the conceptual design stage. Therefore, you will simply not budget these 300 million. And you have no right to take out a loan now for this activity. Please provide us with the basic data so that we can make a reasoned decision."

Konstantin Prodanov, Chairman of the Budget Committee, "Progressive Bulgaria": "We must complete all projects by August 31. They are, as you say, 98% already agreed upon. I understand correctly now, Mr. Vassilev, not all of them have been certified yet, i.e. they have agreed upon but not certified. But in order not to lose this money, they must be certified by the end of August, whether alive or dead."

Tsoncho Ganev, "Vazrazhdane": "We will pay, even though this project, let's say, may be 20-30% complete. And we will pay it, right? So, even though we will ask Europe to give us the money in the next moment, they will say, you are so far away that we will not recognize this expense. Because your project is nowhere. That was the essence of the question to you so far. How many of these projects are ready to actually, truly, be completed?"

Our country is expected to receive the fourth payment of the ODA at the end of July, and the fifth at the end of the year.