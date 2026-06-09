Demerdzhiev on Kandev: There is obviously a prepared political move

There is obviously a prepared political move in advance, which in this case is being implemented. This was commented by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev on the occasion of the surprising departure of the Acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev in the “Interview in NOVA News”.

Since he was not presented with specific arguments and motives, the Interior Minister considered it inappropriate to explain “what the lyrical hero wants to say in this case”. He added that it is correct, “after you have said such words, to take the next step and explain what you meant”.

The Minister of Power also explained why he wished his former subordinate success in his future political career. He pointed out that as a lawyer he could make a connection between the facts that point to exactly such a development. According to Demerdzhiev, the resignation was not submitted when he took office, “because it was perhaps further away from the time when it should be implemented”.

Despite everything, the Interior Minister thanked Kandev for his work in the Ministry of Interior so far, “regardless of the way things ended”.

The Interior Minister also commented on the case of the extradition of the former head of the Bulgarian Bank of Foreign Affairs Stoyan Mavrodiev. He suggested that the banker left Bulgaria because he was familiar with the tradition in the domestic justice system of finding scapegoats in such situations and placing all the blame on them.

Regarding the scandal with the illegal construction of the “KUB” Corporation near Varna, Demerdzhiev criticized the actions of the institutions over the years. According to him, these institutions at least did not counteract this, and some of them are reported to have even been complicit by turning a blind eye.

In the case of the prosecutor's son Vasil Mihaylov, the minister categorically confirmed that the father of the arrested person helped him. “It is not right to be an acting prosecutor and explain your actions with your status as a father”, said Demerdzhiev and called on the magistrates to abide by their code of ethics.

Regarding the dismantled large-scale drug trafficking channel by helicopter, the Minister of Law and Order admitted that the aircraft had been acting for years like a carrier pigeon, only not in the good sense of the word.

In connection with the serious accident on "Chelopeshko Shosse" Demerdzhiev admitted that the state has long abdicated and, in the person of a certain administration, tolerated such a circle of people. He explained that he had forbidden his subordinates to use the line that the perpetrators were known to the police, because this should lead to appropriate actions against them.

The minister reassured that there would be no automatic layoffs in the law enforcement agencies. “There will be no automatic layoffs, because society expects security, order, and tranquility from us. Where there is unnecessary administration, where there is duplication of functions, where there are pensioners who are clogging up the places for young people, layoffs will be initiated,” he assured.