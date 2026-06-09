Natalia Kiselova announced information about crimes and canceled extradition related to "Baba Alino"

The fence of the illegal private city near Varna fell and this news swept like a noisy torpedo in the digital world. A parliament that received a report from the National Security Agency in connection with the newly hatched city, which the parliamentary speaker does not introduce to the deputies - why? The topic was commented on by the former speaker of the 51st National Assembly Natalia Kiselova in the program "Jaws" on Nova News.

Kiselova confirmed that last year the parliament received a report from the National Security Agency containing information on the activities of the "KUB" corporation and persons related to the project near Varna.

„I remembered this document because it was the only one from SANS that arrived in an open registry office. After reading it, I consulted with the security officer and decided that the report should remain confidential,” she said.

According to her, the document contained information concerning national security, including data on a foreign citizen for whom an extradition order had been issued and subsequently revoked.

„I considered the reasons for its issuance and revocation to be part of the issues that threaten national security”, said Kiselova.

According to her, the report also contained data on the way in which the services worked in the Varna region.

„The question of how the State Agency worked in the Varna region was actually with the names of agents. The report contains a chronology of events – how data was received, how they worked and what they understood about the activities of the corporation “KUB”, she indicated.

The former speaker of parliament also revealed that due to data on possible crimes, the then acting prosecutor general was notified.

“Since the report contained data on committed crimes, the then acting prosecutor general was informed. I thought this was a matter that should be referred to the judiciary,” said Natalia Kiselova.

She also commented on publicly available documents related to the “Baba Alino” area, which she said raised new questions about the role of institutions.

“These documents, which are public and have been uploaded to the website of the company selling these properties, tell us that there is partial or full cooperation from the Municipality of Varna,” commented the former speaker of parliament. And she added: “We are talking about state-owned properties. If we turn back the clock, the questions are for regional governors, ministers of regional development, ministers of the environment, mayors, deputy mayors, prime ministers and the security services.”

Kiselova described what is happening as an “imitation of statehood.” According to her, the case is indicative of a deeper problem in the country's governance. “It's called corruption. Domination of the criminal state over the legal state,” she added.