Maria Zakharova to Donald Trump: He promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours more than 80 times

US President Donald Trump has promised to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours more than 80 times and praised the summit in Anchorage, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, quoted by TASS.

"US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, answering a journalist's question after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said: "Do you think we resolved the war in Ukraine in 30 minutes? It doesn't happen like that," she wrote on Telegram. Nobody thinks so. "But everyone remembers how US President Donald Trump promised to end the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours more than 80 times, and then praised the summit in Anchorage," she said.

Lavrov and Rubio held a meeting in Manila that lasted a little over 30 minutes.

The main topic of the meeting was the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. A day earlier, Lavrov said that Moscow proceeds from the understanding that Washington has not abandoned the proposals made during the negotiations in Alaska.

According to a diplomatic source, it was the US side that proposed holding the meeting between the two first diplomats.

Lavrov acquainted Rubio with what Moscow defines as the "real situation on the line of combat contact" in Ukraine. According to the Russian side, the minister also stressed the "inadmissibility of further pumping Ukraine with weapons" and criticized the "destabilizing policy of European countries".

Rubio said that the conversation with Lavrov was "good and frank", but refused to disclose specific details of what was discussed. He stressed that President Donald Trump had made it clear that the United States remained ready to play a "constructive role" in ending the war in Ukraine, if such an opportunity arose, and that this message had been conveyed to the Russian side.