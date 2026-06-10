Separate "Mini Maritsa - East" and "The Maritsa East 2 Thermal Power Plant" from BEH

The Council of Ministers decided to assign me, in my capacity as Minister of Energy, to work on the relevant acts in connection with the restructuring of the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) in implementation of stage 93 of the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan. This was announced by the Minister of Energy Iva Petrova at a briefing in the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers.

As agreed in 2025, the reform includes the separation of "Mini Maritsa - East" and "The Maritsa East 2 Thermal Power Plant" from the structure of BEH. There is a delay in this reform and the failure to implement its integrity has called into question over 1 billion euros of financing under the PVP, but also under the territorial plans for just transition, said the Minister. The first part of the Council of Ministers' decision is to implement stage 93 of the PVE, which involves the creation of a new state-owned enterprise that will be the sole owner of the domestic enterprises currently owned by BEH and, after an assessment by an auditor, the assets will be transferred, Petrova explained.

She emphasized that the BEH restructuring reform is part of a larger and comprehensive integrated concept that concerns the "Maritsa East" complex. The government's decision contains a commitment to prepare a business and financial plan for the new enterprise, an investment plan for the implementation of an integrated concept for the "Maritsa East" complex and to coordinate these documents with the nationally representative trade union organizations, the National Agency for National Security, including a dialogue with the National Assembly, the Energy Minister said.

Petrova informed that last week, industry councils were held, at which the initial framework of the concept was set and the dialogue is proceeding constructively. According to the Minister, the broad participation of all stakeholders is extremely important. This reform is not just the creation of a new company, but a step in the context of a comprehensive integrated concept for the "Maritsa East" complex, which is extremely important for the country's energy security, economic security and competitiveness. This is a strategic issue that we need to resolve, said Iva Petrova.