16 cases of organized races in Burgas region since the beginning of the year

16 cases of organized car races have been detected in Burgas region since the beginning of the year. This was stated by the head of the "Traffic Police" sector in Burgas, Chief Inspector Plamen Nikolov, BNR reports.

According to him, measures have been taken and control has been strengthened in the places where such races are organized.

A specialized police operation for road safety was carried out on the territory of the entire region tonight. The data from it will be presented this morning.

One of the goals of the conducted specialized police operation is precisely the prevention of organized car races on the road. Where do they most often occur, explains Chief Inspector Plamen Nikolov.

"I would rather say that they are at the entrance and exit of settlements and usually streets with two or more lanes in one direction, where such unscrupulous and undisciplined drivers are tempted to commit traffic violations", explained Nikolov.

Drifts and races are often organized in the underground parking lot of the large mall in Burgas during the winter months.

"We have had signals, we have reacted. Our colleagues from the Regional Directorate, who serve this hypermarket, have also reacted. We have drawn up acts. At the moment, we do not have such signals. Video surveillance and police presence have been intensified," says Chief Inspector Plamen Nikolov.

A very large territory of the district was covered by the specialized police operation tonight, the press center of the Regional Directorate announced.