"VI Hunting": The modernization of the ski lift from Govedartsi to Malyovitsa is legal

The modernization and reconstruction of the old ski lift into a chairlift from the village of Govedartsi to Malyovitsa (Samokov municipality) is completely legal, as all procedures in the legislation have been complied with. The investment project has been approved by the Samokov municipality and a construction permit has been issued by the Regional Directorate of Ski Resorts and Ski Resorts - Sofia Region.

This is stated in the position of „VI Hunting".

The investment intention is implemented entirely within the gauge of an existing clearing, the length and width of which are fully preserved. The clearing was built according to a permit from 1987. The facility is used by „VI Hunting“ Ltd. according to a Notarial Deed for the Establishment of a Real Right of Use, by virtue of which the “Bulgarian Tourist Union“ grants the right of use to the company that entered into the investment intention.

It is the DNSK that stated in the Reasons for Decision No. СО-37-ПР/2025 of the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Forestry - Sofia that the reconstruction and modernization of the tow in question does not constitute new construction on a land plot acquired within the meaning of § 3 of the Forestry Act and there is no legal obstacle to carrying out the activities described in the Investment Proposal. Representatives of the Directorate of the “Rila National Park“, who participated in the inspection, have established that the construction activities are carried out outside the park boundaries and do not constitute a violation of the regimes and norms in force in the protected area.

At the same time, the investment project was developed by qualified designers in the relevant design specialties, who bear professional and legal responsibility for the design solutions they prepared. The project has also undergone an independent conformity assessment by a licensed consulting company, which has certified its compliance with the essential requirements for construction and applicable regulatory requirements.

Regarding the length of the route - it is preserved in its entirety, as the last two pillars on the territory of the “Rila“ Park served as tensioners for the steel tow rope. In the new facility (lift), there is no need to have poles for tensioning the rope, since they enter an upper station and change their direction to a lower station. In the tow, as a facility, the upper station is a turn, and in the lift, the upper station combines tensioning, turning and changing direction.

The process investment intention does not envisage changing the purpose of the property. It does not envisage the development of new forest areas. It does not envisage the construction of a new route. It does not envisage a new urbanized site on forest territory.

The old tow in the village of Govedartsi, Samokov Municipality, which transported tourists to Malyovitsa, was in a deplorable condition and dangerous for people. Does an accident have to happen for it to be modernized?! The existing facility is not only morally obsolete, but also does not meet modern requirements for safety, comfort and energy efficiency, and its maintenance can in no way compensate for its shortcomings!

The new four-seater lift has a capacity of 1,520 people per hour. The idea of the investment proposal is to modernize an existing ski facility - a ski lift, into a new cableway for transporting people - a four-seater lift. For this to happen, the lower and upper stations, the supporting poles, the rope, and the means of transport of the cableway must be replaced.

During the modernization, the route of the existing lift with its dimensions - length and width, and no woody vegetation will be cut down. The location of the poles will be preserved, and the old poles and foundations will be dismantled and the new ones will be built in the same places.

The investment intention provides contemporary and modern conditions for practicing various types of sports and tourism. On the other hand, the modernization ensures the safety of visitors.

The new facility - a four-seater lift, consists of a lower and upper drive station; upper return station; 10 poles along the route. The horizontal length of the facility will be 621 m, and the slope 676 meters. The capacity will be 1520 people per hour (currently the capacity of the tow is 900 people per hour), moving at a speed of 2.60 m/s. There will be 57 seats, and the one-way trip will take 4 minutes and 20 seconds.

The project does not harm the environment, as it is associated with replacing worn-out elements, replacing obsolete ones, and ensuring safe conditions for use!