The mayor of the Kremikovtsi district about the Kalashnitsi: We had a problem with them because of a gazebo built on municipal property

We have only had one specific problem with the group known as the Kalashnitsi. It concerns the illegal construction of a gazebo on municipal property, and the perpetrator has not been identified. None of them admitted to having built it. This was said on the air of the Hello, Bulgaria program by the mayor of the capital's Kremikovtsi district. Lilia Donkova.

Regarding allegations of organized activity or criminal connections, she stated that she had no direct evidence and could not draw any firm conclusions.

According to her, there had been no information in the region about fear or threats to victims of the accident on “Chelopeshko Shosse”, despite claims by victims' lawyers about possible pressure. “No one has told me anything like that. The horror they experienced will be difficult to overcome,“ said Donkova, specifying that some of the victims had refused to speak to the media due to the stress they had experienced.

A main topic of conversation was the case of the municipal housing used by a family related to one of the defendants in the case. The mayor explained that initially the accommodation was legal, as income of about 1,550 leva was declared and no other property was missing.

According to her, the municipality carries out annual inspections of tenants, during which it was established that a family member had purchased a home. This led to the issuance of an order to terminate the lease and vacate the home. “We took the necessary actions, we issued an order to terminate“, she pointed out.

However, the order was appealed and overturned by the court, and the decision was final, without the right to a new appeal. “The court argued with Article 17 of the ordinance and the fact that we did not inspect the private home“, she explained, emphasizing that the municipality does not have the authority to inspect private properties.

According to the mayor, applying for municipal housing is done solely on the basis of documents, and it is this that gave the family the right to receive such a home.

After the tragedy, the municipality submitted a new proposal for road safety measures - installing cameras and building road bumps on key sections in the area. Donkova emphasized that such proposals have been rejected several times, but in her opinion they are necessary.

We recall that in the terrible accident last Friday, four people died - two Indian citizens traveling in the bus, and two others who were riding in the cars. 17 people were injured. The incident occurred after a race between two cars on “Chelopeshko Shose“. One car crashed into a bus, which overturned, and the other car crashed into a bus stop and split in half.

The two men, whom the prosecutor's office accused of intentionally causing death in a traffic accident, have Czech driver's licenses. The authorities are investigating how they obtained the aforementioned driving licenses. There are suspicions of trading in driving licenses. That is why the Czech Republic is also investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs is taking action on its own, following reports on NOVA about harassment and threats against victims of the serious accident on Chelopeshko Shose Blvd. Relatives of those accused of the fatal incident are threatening the injured in order to dissuade them from their actions in search of justice, lawyers for the victims reported to Hello, Bulgaria.