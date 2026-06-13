Shkvarek: Bulgaria is the fastest disappearing country

Bulgaria needs an urgent and large-scale state strategy for demography at least until 2045. This was said by the chairman of the "Conservative Society" Foundation and the "Month of the Family" Association, Kristian Shkvarek, in the program "Bulgaria, Europe and the World in Focus" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva.

He is one of the organizers of the "March for the Family", which will be held for the sixth consecutive year in the capital as a city initiative in support of parenthood and the future of our country.

Shkvarek emphasized that the initiative traditionally unites a large number of organizations and is based on real public ground, since Bulgarian society is inherently conservative.

Need for a state policy for the demographic crisis

"There is no other country on Earth that suffers from a demographic crisis more than Bulgaria. According to official UN statistics, we are the fastest disappearing nation in the world. Therefore, it is more than logical to have a clear long-term strategy on this issue. How can we have state strategies on all other topics – from energy to agriculture, and on the most important issue, we have none?“, asked the chairman of the "Conservative Society" Foundation.

He explained that in addition to holding the March for the Family, the organizers have also prepared a report with specific proposals to the authorities. According to him, the strategy must include serious scientific research, jointly with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and scientists, in order to specifically counteract the collapse in the birth rate.

The role of "March for the Family"

The organizer pointed out that in the modern market economy, the topic of family and parenthood often remains muffled by the constant flow of information, consumerism and media noise.

"The main goal of "March for the Family" is to fight for its own piece in the public discourse, where this most central issue can be discussed. It is not about seeking confrontation, but about defining philosophical questions about the essence of traditional values,“ commented Christian Škvarek.

He added that the event is a natural response to attempts to impose gay parades as a central annual political event from the liberal spectrum, and provides a platform for the conservative and Christian point of view.

Financing the initiative and support from the church

Regarding the budget of "Proceedings for the Family", Škvarek was categorical that it is supported entirely by private funds and voluntary donations from like-minded people, without the participation of foreign embassies, grants or European programs. He drew attention to the fact that the event relies primarily on social networks to inform citizens, unlike its "opponents".

This year, the procession is being held under the official auspices of the Holy Metropolitanate of Sofia and will be followed by a festive concert. "Patriarch Daniil categorically stated his support for the event. He will serve a prayer service immediately before the start of the program at 5:00 p.m. and, upon prior request, will deliver a speech to those present", the guest concluded.