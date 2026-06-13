Urgent inspections due to a dead baby in Targovishte and a dead woman in Sliven

An urgent inspection at the Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment (MBAL) in Targovishte due to the death of a six-month-old baby last night was ordered by the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Health. Control over the case has been assigned to the Executive Agency for "Medical Supervision" (IAMS). According to initial data, the child was hospitalized in the hospital in the town of Popovo, after which he was transported to the medical facility in Targovishte, where his death later occurred. The inspection teams will clarify in detail the chronology of events, the actions of the medical teams and the correct application of diagnostic and treatment algorithms.

An urgent inspection has also been ordered due to the death of a woman in labor at the "Dr. Ivan Seliminski" Hospital in Sliven. The Ministry of Health requires full cooperation from the managements of all involved medical institutions.

The purpose of the inspections is to establish whether there were any shortcomings in medical care, delayed response or violation of medical standards. "Every single detail surrounding these two tragic cases will be investigated in detail. The society and the relatives of the deceased deserve categorical answers," said Minister Ivkova, quoted by the press center.

The results of the IAMN reports will be made public immediately after the completion of the inspections. The Ministry of Health expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones for the loss.