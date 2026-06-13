Increase in scooter accidents in Bulgaria, 176 children injured

Growth in scooter accidents in the country, according to police data for the last year.

588 accidents with electric vehicles in 2025 – 101 more than in 2024. 476 people were injured. The difference with the previous year is 90 more people.

176 children were injured in accidents with electric scooters, according to data for the last year. 144 of them were drivers. And 12 of the injured children are under the age of 9.

On June 11 in the village of Konstantin, Veliko Tarnovo region, two children were taken to hospital after falling off a scooter.

On May 31 in Ruse, a 2-year-old child was swept off a scooter again. The driver - 16 years old, ran away.

On March 8, in another accident with an injured child - this time in Pernik, a 12-year-old child was in hospital. He was hit by another child.

In just one month in Sofia, the police have issued over 440 tickets for improperly riding scooters. The police are reminding us of the rules.

„The minimum age is 16 years. Let us remember that carrying a passenger is not allowed, because this creates a prerequisite for an accident. Use safety helmets. This is for personal safety“, explained Insp. Velin Todorov from the “Traffic Police“ department at the General Directorate of Traffic Police.

Despite the inspections, experts are sounding the alarm – violations are increasing. According to them, the reason is that some of the rules are not being followed.

“We have a ban on driving in the dark, this is also not being followed. We also do not have a register, which was supposed to be operational from June 1. The traffic police only ascertain these violations, but they are not able to limit the mass violations. "I don't know how the issue with scooters that are rented will be resolved, because the client comes there, launches the app and picks them up, but the scooter doesn't have a helmet," commented Vladimir Todorov from the Association of Accident Victims.

Therefore, he believes that legal changes are needed to resolve all these issues.