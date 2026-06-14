Neynsky: Stopping aid to Ukraine is a bluff for domestic consumption

Former Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky commented on the air of BNT on the war in Ukraine, Bulgaria's defense policy and the country's relations with the European Union and NATO.

Regarding the debate on military aid to Ukraine, she criticized the ruling party.

“It seems to me that this time the government and the prime minister have simply lost themselves in populism“, said Neynsky.

According to her, some of the latest political messages are aimed mainly at the domestic political audience.

“When you come on a populist wave and then try to resolve internal tensions, you usually end up with exactly such statements“, she said.

Neynsky emphasized that Bulgaria does not provide gratuitous military aid, but generates income through European compensation mechanisms.

„Bulgaria does not give, but sells. For these 13 packages of old weapons, the country has received about 200 million euros in compensation“, the former foreign minister pointed out.

According to her, the Bulgarian defense industry continues to operate at full capacity.

„I do not expect Bulgaria to stop exporting weapons. Our military factories continue to produce and export weapons“, Neynski said.

She was categorical that the export of military production remains an important part of the sector.

„We absolutely sell. Our military plants operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” she emphasized.

According to Neynsky, a significant part of the production is compatible with Soviet and Russian weapons systems, and this was especially important in the first months of the war in Ukraine.

Commenting on the idea of moving aircraft from Bulgarian airports, she expressed skepticism towards such a scenario.

“I do not expect Bulgaria to move the aircraft“, said Neynsky.

According to her, there are serious logistical limitations related to the capacity of military airports and the ability to service such operations.

The former foreign minister also warned of possible foreign policy consequences of such messages.

“The European Union was not informed of this ingenious idea to stop aid to Ukraine“, she said she.

According to Neynsky, such actions create risks for Bulgaria's international image.

“It creates a feeling of Bulgaria's unpredictability and that the country is practically separating itself from the European consensus. The same applies to NATO, which views such signals with great suspicion“, she said.

In conclusion, Neynsky defined some of the political messages on the topic as “a bluff for domestic consumption“, which can bring more harm than good to the country's international authority.