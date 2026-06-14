D. Ganev: The litmus test that will show the sustainability of the PB will be the local elections

We are entering a kind of normality of the political process. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by Dimitar Ganev, a sociologist from the "Trend" agency.

"From 2021 to 2026, we were in the deepest political crisis in the country since the Liberation. Eight parliamentary votes were held.

The big problem of the opposition is not so much the silence that reigns there, but that it cannot resort to the strongest tool - a common opposition front against the government. At this stage, this seems absolutely impossible".

There is one key moment that will determine the path of the opposition and it is at the end of October, when presidential elections will be held, Ganev noted in the program "Nedelya 150".

"There is a key question for the opposition – who will be the opponent of "Progressive Bulgaria" in the second round. Probably Iliyana Yotova. One is the situation in which the GERB candidate is in a runoff against Yotova, another is the situation in which Gyurov, as a candidate of PP and DB, is in a runoff against Yotova. The contender in the second round will be legitimized as the main opposition force in the country".

This mandate implies deeper structural reforms, the sociologist also commented.

"And such reforms are made at the beginning. If no deeper structural reforms are set within this budget and the one for 2027, there will be no move towards them at all. We need to use this resource that we have as parliamentary support, as public support. Now the resistance - both public and of certain professional groups that will be affected by these reforms - will be less. In two years it will not be like that. They need to use this strong initial impetus that the Bulgarians gave them to carry out reforms.

However, Ganev thinks that the government is not daring to announce unpopular measures more boldly.

"They are trying to maintain a balance between the popular and the unpopular. But some support will have to be sacrificed.".

The key that will answer the question of the sustainability of this political entity – PB, is hiding in the local elections, believes Dimitar Ganev.

"The local elections will be a good starting point for how far the PB has preserved its political health. This will be a litmus test for me".