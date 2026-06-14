Ivan Angelov: Bulgaria has provided enough military aid to Ukraine and this must stop

"The conflict in Ukraine will not be resolved militarily. Bulgaria has provided enough military aid and this must stop. It is gratuitous. We are suffering enough from this conflict, which has been going on for more than 4 years. We believe that the solution must come through diplomatic channels. This is a signal from us to all parties involved. No one has an interest in innocent people dying," said the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from "Progressive Bulgaria" Ivan Angelov in the program "Focus with Lora Krumova" on NOVA.

He stated that he would not comment on the amount of military aid that has been sent to Ukraine. "This is classified information and it is not appropriate to comment on it in a television studio", added Angelov.

Angelov commented on the ban on Oleg Nevzorov entering Bulgaria. "The problem is not from yesterday, and no one took any action. We had to get involved in political life to make it public. Even in the first days of Ivan Demerdzhiev as Minister of Internal Affairs, he ordered specific activities. As far as I know, dozens of documents have been seized. This shows that there will be no umbrella from the Ministry of Internal Affairs over anyone", specified Angelov.

"It will most likely be necessary to draw down external debt of up to 3.8 billion euros. The need for it will be determined in the coming months. Assen Vassilev is responsible for the state of the countries' finances in recent years. There is no way we can blame the current government for any sins," he commented.

"There are many speculations and suggestions from the opposition on the topic of “Botas”. This is not disadvantageous for Bulgaria. We are guided by the protection of the national interest. The Turkish side itself expresses a desire to renegotiate different conditions, because they have an interest in relations with us. There are working groups, no specifics can be given on this topic at the moment," the MP also commented.