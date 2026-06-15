Weather today, forecast for Monday, June 15: Sunny, temperatures are rising

The temperatures will still rise and the maximum in most of the country will be between 28° and 33°, in Sofia – around 29°. It will be sunny, but in the afternoon there will be areas with precipitation and thunderstorms. There will be a weak, in the Danube Plain – moderate northwesterly wind.

It will be sunny and windy on the sea coast, but there will also be showers and thunderstorms in places after noon. The maximum temperatures will be from 28° to 30°, and the sea water temperature is from 19° to 22°.

And in the mountains, after the sunny start, later during the day and on the night of Tuesday there will be precipitation and thunderstorms.

Over most of Europe it will be sunny. Intense precipitation is expected in Northeastern Europe. It will also be mostly sunny in the Balkans, but after noon there will be areas with precipitation and thunderstorm activity.

In our country on the night of Tuesday still mainly in Northern Bulgaria, and on Tuesday in many places in the country, there will be thunderstorms and precipitation, temporarily intense. Hail is also expected. Daytime temperatures will slightly decrease.

Over the next three days, sunny weather will prevail in the hours before noon, but after noon and until midnight there will be precipitation and thunderstorms again, with a greater probability in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria. Temperatures will rise.