Is Delyan Peevski resigning?

According to unconfirmed information, it is possible that the leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski will resign. This was learned by „Eurocom“ from its own sources. Representatives of the party's structures from all over the country are gathering in the building at „Vrabcha“ 23.

So far, there is no statement from Delyan Peevski.

„The MRF is united and strong. We have not left any structures“, said the mayor of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski upon entering.

Former MP Dimitar Avramov and Yordan Tsonev only specified that a meeting of the party's Central Council is taking place.

The reporter of „Eurocom“ also saw Kalin Stoyanov, Hamid Hamid, Bayram Bayram, Stanislav Anastasov and others on site.

Since the morning, there has been talk that Delyan Peevski will leave the party. Activists of the political formation have begun to gather in front of the building.