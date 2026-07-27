Heavy traffic and measures on the roads

The summer season and the increased flow of transiting citizens are causing serious congestion at key border checkpoints (BCPs).

According to data from the Ministry of Interior (mvr.bg), the situation by direction is as follows:

Border with Romania: Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse - Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completed repairs. The ferry connections Oryahovo – Beckett and Svishtov – Zimnich, however, remain temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse - Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes after the completed repairs. The ferry connections Oryahovo – Beckett and Svishtov – Zimnich, however, remain temporarily suspended due to the critically low level of the Danube River. Border with Greece: Extremely intense traffic is observed at the "Kulata" border checkpoint at the exit for passenger cars. Columns are forming in the area of the Kresnen Gorge.

Extremely intense traffic is observed at the "Kulata" border checkpoint at the exit for passenger cars. Columns are forming in the area of the Kresnen Gorge. Border with Serbia: At the checkpoint “Kalotina“ There is a serious congestion of incoming cars, with cars waiting in several lines due to the massive summer transit.

At the checkpoint “Kalotina“ There is a serious congestion of incoming cars, with cars waiting in several lines due to the massive summer transit. Border with Turkey: At the checkpoint “Captain Andreevo“ heavy traffic is reported at the exit for cars.

Emergency measures of the RIA and the Ministry of Interior

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency introduces strict organization in order to ease traffic in high temperatures:

Truck restrictions: On July 26 and 27, in the afternoon hours, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 20 tons will be restricted in a total of 8 regions of the country due to expected temperatures above 35 degrees.

On July 26 and 27, in the afternoon hours, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 20 tons will be restricted in a total of 8 regions of the country due to expected temperatures above 35 degrees. Alternative routes: Drivers of trucks over 12 tons in the direction of Burgas are directed to the Sub-Balkan Road I-6. Travelers to the “Kulata“ border checkpoint should use the bypass route via Simitli - Gotse Delchev - Kulata.

Drivers of trucks over 12 tons in the direction of Burgas are directed to the Sub-Balkan Road I-6. Travelers to the “Kulata“ border checkpoint should use the bypass route via Simitli - Gotse Delchev - Kulata. TOLL system control: Since the beginning of the month, the TOLL system has been transmitting data to the traffic police on prohibited overtaking by TIRs, and thousands of violations have been detected.

The statistics are black: Summary from CAT for the disaster

Patnata police report the current situation on the republicanskata mrezha for izminaloto denonoshie:

Total incidents: 29 accidents with 4 dead and 39 injured

29 accidents with 4 dead and 39 injured They suffered and died: During the incident, 33 souls were wounded, but they died for the most part.

During the incident, 33 souls were wounded, but they died for the most part. Monthly statistics:From the beginning of July 2026, we had 584 disasters with 40 deaths and 724 injuries to citizens.

Report from the fire brigade (GDPZN)

Main Directorate „Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ reporting that the situation is complicated due to summer grief:

Fire extinguishing: Firefighters responded and successfully extinguished 101 fires in the country over the last 24 hours.

Firefighters responded and successfully extinguished 101 fires in the country over the last 24 hours. Brushes and suffered:In total, 11 incidents caused damage to material brushes. No citizens died or were injured during the frying of the prez denonoscheto. Vlastite will call for maximum attention when fighting with fire on openly.

Conditions for tourism in Planinite

Planinskata rescue service of Bulgarian Cherven krast reported that the conditions for tourism in Bulgarian planini are a lot of good: