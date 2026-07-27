After the hell on the Maritsa Motorway: Six Turks are in hospital, a 16-year-old is in danger of life

Six people, including children, remain under intensive medical observation after the serious accident on the „Maritsa“ highway, which killed three Turkish citizens last night.

The incident was registered at around 8:00 p.m. in the section between Haskovo and Harmanli, in close proximity to the village of Polyanovo.

As of 7:00 a.m. on July 27, medical teams continue to fight for the life of the most seriously injured 16-year-old girl.

Critical condition and emergency transportation

According to initial data from the Emergency Department, cited by NOVA (https://nova.bg), a total of five of the injured have been hospitalized at the Haskovo Hospital. Among them, the condition of the teenage girl is the most critical. She was diagnosed with multiple fractures and polytrauma, with doctors saying that there is a real danger to her life. Due to the specific nature of the injuries, her emergency transportation to a specialized clinic in Plovdiv is being organized.

The remaining injured include four adults and two more children, with the number of victims in the different vehicles varying between six according to official data from the Ministry of Interior and BNT (https://bntnews.bg). All of them received medical attention, and the condition of the remaining children is stable, but they remain under observation due to the shock and injuries they suffered.

Chronology of the tragedy near Polyanovo

The collision occurred between two passenger cars with German registration, in which Turkish guest workers were traveling. The families were returning from Western Europe to their homeland for a summer vacation. The cars were traveling one behind the other at high speed when the car behind caught up and hit the front one hard.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles were swept over 20 meters from the guardrail and flew off the roadway, falling into a deep ravine next to the highway. Two adults and one child died on the spot.

Investigation and traffic at the moment

The law enforcement agencies in Haskovo have initiated pre-trial proceedings, which are yet to establish the exact technical causes of the incident - whether it was falling asleep at the wheel, sudden braking or inappropriate speed.

From the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency and BTA (https://bta.bg) assures that traffic on the section of the "Maritsa" motorway in the direction of Kapitan Andreevo has not been closed, as the cars are outside the road dimensions, but they appeal for increased attention from drivers due to the increased traffic of transit citizens.