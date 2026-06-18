Weather today, forecast for Thursday, June 18: Thunderstorms and conditions for hail in the mountains and east in the af

Overnight, cloudiness will decrease everywhere and tomorrow it will be sunny in most of the country. Maximum temperatures will be between 26 and 31°, in Sofia – around 26°.

Precipitations, accompanied by thunderstorms and conditions for hail, will occur in the afternoon and before midnight, mainly in the mountainous and eastern regions. The wind will be light to moderate – from the north-northeast.

It will also be sunny on the coast before noon, with precipitation and thunderstorms, in places in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be between 21 and 25°. The sea water temperature is between 19 and 22, and the sea waves will be weak.

A moderate, northerly wind will blow in the mountains. Sunny weather will prevail before noon, but later in the day there will also be – precipitation and thunderstorms.

On Friday, sunny weather will prevail, but in the afternoon and until midnight in Western Bulgaria there will be precipitation and thunderstorms, with a greater probability in the mountainous regions. It is expected to be sunny during the weekend, but on Sunday there will be afternoon showers again, mainly in the mountainous and southeastern regions.

On Monday, the increase in temperatures will continue and almost the entire country will be hot, with temperatures above 30°.

Source: bntnews.bg