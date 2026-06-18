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Three injured in accident near Polikraishte

Three injured in accident near Polikraishte

Three cars were involved in the incident on the Veliko Tarnovo-Ruse road

Jun 18, 2026 05:11 40

Three injured in accident near Polikraishte - 1
BNT BNT Българска национална телевизия

A crash between three cars is hindering traffic on the Veliko Tarnovo - Ruse road.

The accident occurred at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of the village of Polikraishte. According to initial information, two cars and a truck collided.

A woman who was behind the wheel of one of the cars and a child who was traveling in it were injured, the police report. According to initial information, their condition is not serious.

Police teams are regulating traffic in the area. The causes of the accident are being clarified.


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