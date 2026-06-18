New sanctions are being prepared for Kronospan

The Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water in Veliko Tarnovo will sanction “Kronospan“ for air pollution in the city this morning, the information center of the inspection announced.

This morning, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water – Veliko Tarnovo received more than 100 signals for polluted air and the smell of wood and glue, as well as for a bluish haze in different parts of the city, the inspection indicated. A specific smell of wood was also felt near the RIEW building, and a fog with a bluish tint was observed over the entire city. An inspection was also carried out in the neighborhoods “Kolyu Ficheto“ and “Zone B“, and whistleblowers also participated in the patrol.

The specific odor and fog detected are the result of the resumption of work on the particleboard production line of “Kronoshpan Bulgaria“ EOOD. The company has once again failed to comply with the condition of the Comprehensive Permit and has allowed odors to spread beyond the boundaries of the production site. RIEW – Veliko Tarnovo will draw up an act and impose a sanction for the established violation.

On June 15, RIEW removed the seals of the suspended facilities at the particleboard production line in compliance with the ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court of June 9. With it, the court ruled to suspend the preliminary execution of the order of the Director of RIEW – Veliko Tarnovo for the imposition of a Coercive Administrative Measure – suspension of the production activity of the chipboard production line at the site of „Kronoshpan Bulgaria“ EOOD.

According to the schedule, after starting production groups and establishing their technical condition, on June 16 in the afternoon the line entered normal operating mode.

The Regional Directorate for Environmental Protection – Veliko Tarnovo required „Kronoshpan Bulgaria“ EOOD to provide monthly reporting on the implementation of the activities for the planned upgrade and modernization of the treatment facilities and strict control over the load on the production capacities.

In order to continuously monitor the air quality, in the area closest to the enterprise - between the neighborhoods „Buzludzha“ and “Zone B“, a mobile automatic station of the Executive Agency for the Environment to measure air quality indicators will be positioned.