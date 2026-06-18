Dimitar Stoyanov in Brussels: Bulgaria will continue to fulfill its commitments to NATO

“The new government of Bulgaria will continue to fulfill its commitments to NATO through an active, realistic and constructive approach to all activities and areas of work“, said Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at the meeting of the defense ministers of NATO member states in Brussels, the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced.

Stoyanov emphasized that against the backdrop of rapidly evolving threats and challenges, NATO will continue to be the main guarantor of our security. The Minister reaffirmed the country's commitment to the implementation of the Hague decisions. He informed his colleagues about the adopted National Plan for Increasing Defense Spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, which ensures the maintenance of a stable trajectory of increasing spending and acquiring high-tech capabilities.

According to Stoyanov, Bulgaria will strive for accelerated integration of innovations and emerging technologies into national defense planning, with a focus on modernization, operational readiness and combat capabilities. “We will continue to develop effective host country support, including military mobility corridors for the rapid deployment of forces and capabilities. "Modern defense and the readiness of the forces depend on logistics, infrastructure and, above all, on the timely delivery of fuels," he was categorical.

In his speech, Minister Stoyanov also indicated that Bulgaria will continue to develop the defense technological and industrial base, relying on both successful start-ups and established industry representatives.

The Brussels Forum began with a working session dedicated to strengthening NATO's deterrent and defense potential, in the context of the preparation of the upcoming Ankara Summit. Minister Stoyanov highlighted the importance of peace and security in the Western Balkans and strengthening deterrence and defence in the Black Sea.

“These regions face the same risks and security threats as other strategic regions of the Alliance, and we have always supported NATO's continued focus on them“, he noted.

The Defence Ministers also considered a greater role for Europe for its own security within NATO, as well as the implementation of a proactive approach by the Alliance to deterrence and defence. They also discussed nuclear deterrence, confirming continued work on strengthening it. The Alliance maintains a safe, effective and reliable nuclear capability to preserve peace, prevent hostile actions and deter aggression. A few days ago, Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov presented his priorities and cabinet at a press conference at the ministry.