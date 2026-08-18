Expected power supply disruptions in the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin

The State Electricity System Operator (ESO) informs ERM West that from August 20, 2026, reconstruction and modernization of its substation “Elin Pelin“ will begin, which may lead to disruptions in the power supply of electricity consumers in the settlements on the territory of the municipalities of Gorna Malina and Elin Pelin, Sofia Region until the activities are completed.

ERM West, in its capacity as the operator of the electricity distribution network, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for the implementation of activities at the ESO facility. The change of the power supply scheme cannot be implemented without operational switching, which leads to short power outages.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service – a chatbot on Viber that allows users to check for outages – both planned and emergency – using a customer number or metering point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold into the Viber search engine.