Only 17% of household waste in Bulgaria is recycled

"Household waste in Bulgaria is recycled at a level of barely under 17%, with an average of about 48% in the EU", said the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova during the National Meeting of Local and Central Executive Authorities in Sofia.

Regarding the deposit system for beverage packaging, the Minister stated that neither state nor private monopoly will be allowed. We saw a model that was 100% state-owned, as well as one of 100% private ownership. Neither one nor the other will happen. The clash of different lobbies sometimes leads to the impossibility of implementing working solutions. We all have a fundamental commitment to the condition of the people, said Karamfilova. Let's also take care of the grandmothers in the distant village in the Rhodope Mountains, she urged. The minister pointed out that when an adequate system is not created, if one person a given drink can cost a euro, after getting back the cents deposit, but for another it will be 1.10 euros.

The minister also noted the penal procedure in connection with the violation for which the state bears the burden, for the municipal waste fee and the application of the "polluter pays" principle. It is at a very advanced stage and within two years Bulgaria will most likely receive a condemnatory decision and then no one will come out of this situation clean, because not only do we have a delay regarding the municipal waste fee, but then we will all pay the penal procedure, Karamfilova also said.