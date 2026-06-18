Shishkov: We are currently showing the scale of the robbery, but we will also show the scale of development

The lack of transport connectivity leads to an imbalance in the regions, to the impossibility for everyone to develop according to the potential they have. The gap between settlements has opened up a lot, therefore, by ensuring transport connectivity, we will give equality to all regions. This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, at the National Meeting of Local and Central Executive Authorities in Sofia, organized by the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria (NAMB) on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the association.

According to Minister Shishkov, for years there has been an exceptional imbalance in the development of the state. Where there is no connectivity, the regions lag behind, and where the state has provided connectivity in some form, the districts are developing. “Our election program sets out to build this infrastructure in the country in a very short time, so that from every point in Bulgaria there is connectivity to all other regions“, said the regional minister. In his words, despite the fact that the country currently has no money, the most important thing will be done to ensure connectivity, because the greatest strength for municipalities is to give them the opportunity to develop.

He was categorical that better road connections will bring investors who bring money into the municipalities. “The state must create the conditions for connectivity and equality of the regions. This is the main thing that torments every Bulgarian. It is not the people and the mayors' fault that there have been no roads for so many years, but without them no investor will come“, emphasized arch. Shishkov. And he was categorical that not just one highway will be completed, but the opportunity will be given to start building all highways so that each region can realize its potential.

According to the regional minister, it is important for municipalities to have General Development Plans for the modernization of the regions. “Yes, the state has not built the roads, but the municipalities have not done their job either, because some of them do not have General Development Plans that indicate how they will develop, what the most important priorities are“, pointed out arch. Shishkov. According to his data, about 52 municipalities still do not have general development plans. The fact that this is a trend for tourist centers on the Black Sea coast and the mountains, such as the municipalities of Pomorie, Nessebar and the Pamporovo resort, is worrying. “The deadline for adopting general development plans will no longer be extended“, the minister informed and added that without them chaos is developing, which damages the image of the country as a tourist destination.

"The condition of the water supply network in places is extremely difficult. We need to find a way to finance the water facilities and take advantage of every euro from our European partners, because we had several programs, but we were not ready and the projects were being transferred. When we do not use these funds, the water supply companies pay for maintenance themselves, which leads to a jump in the price of water", Minister Shishkov also addressed the mayors. According to him, in partnership, the state and municipalities must do everything possible to make the most of the next European programs. “We will not put a template on the problems, but will solve them for each settlement separately. Our cabinet will solve the problems piece by piece, so that each investment is in the right place", Minister Shishkov was categorical. According to him, the priority should not be "to absorb some money", but how to invest the money for the future and the development of the country.

Minister Shishkov reminded that it was during the caretaker government of Rumen Radev that the municipal projects program was launched, which has contributed immensely to the development of the potential of settlements. According to him, however, it did not focus on which projects were the most important for a settlement, given that we have a serious problem with the comfort of living. He informed that the possibility of 185 million euros from the "Regional Development" Program 2021 - 2027 being directed to the program for municipal sites under Annex 3 is being considered. In this regard, he called on the mayors to be truly project and documentally prepared so that the funds can be invested. “The state in which the state has fallen is such that we cannot do without European assistance. We are saving and continue to save billions of euros, which if we had lost, it would not have mattered at all that we have a municipal program. The scale of the robbery and the scale of the development are two different things. We are currently showing the scale of the robbery, but we will also show the scale of the development. Together with the local authorities, we must ensure better living comfort in this country. We are open to dialogue and to solving all specific problems in the regions," Minister Shishkov addressed the mayors.

He also informed that the deadline for the implementation of projects under the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan, which expired at the end of June, is being extended until July 31. Hundreds of apartment buildings and public buildings in the country are being renovated under it.

The regional minister also proposed measures to improve the fight against illegal construction in the regions. Initially, a meeting of the chief architects of municipalities will be organized with the Directorate for National Construction Control. The goal is to standardize the specific matter and the application of the laws, because there are many specific problems. “The law must be applied equally everywhere. "We are one country with the same laws for everyone," said Arch. Shishkov.