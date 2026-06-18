A while ago, I learned from media publications that Delyan Peevski had filed a signal against me with the prosecutor's office. Honestly, there is no better attestation for the work of the Ministry of the Interior than receiving a complaint from exactly this direction. I view this signal as a medal, because when the person who has become an international symbol of behind-the-scenes begins to complain about the law, this is the surest confirmation that we are finally on the right track. This was written on his Facebook profile by the Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev and added:

The allegations of persuading witnesses and fabricating signals are not just the height of political hypocrisy, but are a pure form of psychological parody. Mr. Peevski is obviously attributing his own style to the current leadership of the Ministry of Interior, which has been the standard of governance in this country for years. It is cynical for the architect of the dependency model to talk about “Kosharevsky” witnesses at a time when people are simply starting to lose their fear and speak the truth. The Ministry of Interior is not fabricating evidence, the Ministry of Interior simply stopped hiding it. I am a lawyer and the last thing I would do is use Peevski's methods!

The irony is obvious - the state breathes so freely from the tutelage of its former masters that even they are forced to seek justice in the general order. When the architects of the parallel power line up in front of official institutions, it is definitely not an attack on the Ministry of Interior, but a capitulation to the state. Everyone will get used to this reality. In a state governed by the rule of law, everyone is free to file reports. Today they file against me, and tomorrow - thousands of others against them. The law is no longer a negotiating tool, but an equal standard for all.