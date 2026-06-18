Hadzhidimitrov on fuels: From July 1st we may have prices below 1.45 euros everywhere

"In the next 2-3 weeks we will see prices of light fuels down by 7-8 cents in our country. From July 1st we may have prices below 1.45 euros everywhere", said Dimitar Hadzhidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Fuel Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters in the "Interview in NOVA News".

"There are many facilities in the Middle East region that need to be restored and have a certain price to be restored. It is important that the peace negotiations continue and that they are in force in the long term", he also said.

"Our country did not move towards fuel reserves because we do not receive fuel from the Middle East. We kept the prices, with the highest price being around 1.80 euros. With the start of the school year, it is realistic to see prices around 1.30 euros, because by then all losses and traffic will have been restored. Consumption on a global scale is not high. The prices were like that because there was a fear that fuel would run out," Hadzhidimitrov pointed out.

According to him, there will be no increase in fuel prices in the summer. "This summer we were lucky that the war ended. Diesel fuel fell by about 4 cents, and in the coming days we may see a drop of another 2-3 cents", he explained.

He assured that the quality of fuels in our country is one of the best in Bulgaria. "The percentage of poor-quality fuels in our country is below 0.5%. Places where bad fuels can be found. The places where there may be poor quality supply can be counted on one hand. 80% of our gas stations are supplied with fuel from "Neftochim", said the representative of the Association of Bulgarian Traders, Producers, Importers and Transporters of Fuels.