Rumen Milanov: SANS must provide more information on the KUB case

"SANS must provide additional data to the report on the KUB group", said the rotating chairman of the parliamentary Committee for Control over Security Services, the Application and Use of Special Intelligence Means and Access to Data under the Electronic Communications Act Rumen Milanov to journalists after the end of the committee meeting, at which additional points were considered behind closed doors.

We will not require the information that has already been provided to the prosecutor's office, because it is already part of pre-trial proceedings and we have no right to disseminate it in any way, he added.

He noted that if the participants in the committee have any different information about KUB, it is correct for it to be provided to SANS.

When asked whether the former head of the SANS Denyo Denev will be invited to a conversation by the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the commission to be heard, Milanov replied that this will be discussed.

The topic of KUB is large-scale and a number of factors have emerged. Reports have emerged that KUB has financed certain activities of the Municipality of Varna, Rumen Mladenov pointed out. According to him, this could have happened both under the current mayor of Varna and under the previous one.

Regarding the provision of information by SANS for inspections of the former deputy governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) Prof. Momchil Mavrov, he indicated that the topic is broad and will not enter into comment. The issue of the chairman and deputy chairman of the NHIF is yet to be discussed, probably in a hall, Milanov added.