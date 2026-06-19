Driver crashes into electrical panel in Haskovo

A young man crashed his car into an electrical panel in the center of Haskovo and fled the scene of the incident, BGNES reported.

The accident occurred around 1:00 a.m. this night on “Bulgaria“ Blvd., in the section between the intersection with “Osvobozhdenie“ Blvd. and the former “Klokotnitsa“ cinema.

The damaged panel supplied power to one of the buildings in the area. The most affected is a bakery on the ground floor, which will not open today. Since the morning, electricians from a private company have been working to repair the damage.