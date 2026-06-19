Vladislav Panev: The problem is not simply that up to 3.8 billion euros of new debt will be drawn down. But that there i

The problem is not simply that up to 3.8 billion euros of new debt will be drawn down. But that there is no plan for reforms that would deal with the problem of excessive budget deficits, as well as the inefficiency of entire sectors in the state. If any plan is announced in the morning, by the evening it has already been canceled under pressure from lobbies.

This was warned about on "Facebook" by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Vladislav Panev.

Meanwhile, the current account deficit for April reached 1.2 billion euros, over 50% more than last year. We are turning into a deficit country. The money that enters the country is mainly loans and it runs out the same month for imported goods and tourism abroad. The supposedly good news that we are already fourth from the bottom in consumption also means something else - that we are spending beyond our means. Because if your economy is at rock bottom, but your expenses are not, then you went to the company for quick loans and withdraw money. In other words, it is not a particular reason to be proud.

We are ready to support heavy reforms, which is unusual for the opposition.

We even do it when such reforms are announced. However, just when we are praising the cabinet for something, it takes a step back. We need more courage. There will clearly be pressure against reforms. But rejecting them means a repeat of the protests from late last year.