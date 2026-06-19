Ivan Shishkov: There is illegal construction in Malyovitsa

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov said that illegal construction continues in the Malyovitsa region despite a ban on carrying out activities. According to him, the construction began at the end of the caretaker government of the "Gyurov" cabinet, when an attempt was made to issue a construction permit, which did not meet the legal requirements.

„When the regular government took office, the permit was canceled. We established that construction had already begun and it was stopped. However, today we have information that despite the ban, repair activities are continuing“, said Shishkov.

According to him, this concerns the construction of a four-seater lift on the site of an existing ski lift. The minister indicated that the investor in the project is businessman Hristo Kovachki. “Apparently, the police will have to intervene“, he commented.

The minister also touched on the topic of the construction of the fourth lot of the “Hemus“ motorway. He announced that the director of the Regional Directorate for National Construction Control in Lovech had resigned. According to him, there has been illegal construction on the site since 2021. “I insist that the prosecutor's office start working on the “Hemus“ case. People will not escape from bearing their legal responsibility“, said Shishkov.

He emphasized that the state of the road infrastructure in the country is serious and significant funds and time will be needed to eliminate the accumulated problems. “We assume this responsibility, but time and funds will be needed to solve the problems“, said the minister.

Shishkov also commented on the case of the so-called “illegal city“ in the “Baba Alino” area. According to him, the MRDPW has carried out a large-scale inspection, during which 41 tolerance certificates were found, which there are doubts about having been issued illegally. “It is indisputable that in 2019 some of the buildings were not built, but nevertheless received tolerance certificates“, the minister said.

According to him, there are also doubts about over 100 more similar cases related to the approval of the cadastral map of the region. So far, about 300 sites have been inspected, and the inspections continue. After their completion, all documentation will be provided to the mayor of Varna, who has the authority to take further action. “What we have done is to shed light on the case to the end. After the inspection is completed, we will provide all materials to the municipality, and from there the powers are with the mayor“, Shishkov pointed out.

The minister recalled that according to the law, illegal constructions are subject to removal at the expense of the perpetrator. If this does not happen voluntarily, the municipality can organize the demolition and subsequently seek the costs from the investor through legal proceedings.

He also announced that an illegal substation has also been established in the area, for which procedures have already been initiated by the Directorate for National Construction Control.