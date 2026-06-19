Kotsev: Varna Municipality issues first 12 orders for demolition of buildings in "Baba Alino"

The first of at least twelve orders for demolition of multi-family houses in the Baba Alino area near Varna is already a fact, Mayor Blagomir Kotsev told journalists.

He specified that there are four apartments in the buildings. The owner of all of them is Oleg Nevzorov's "Forest Club" company.

According to Kotsev, the apartments have no other owners, so for the time being, the interests of citizens will not be affected.

The demolition orders are subject to appeal, so it cannot be said that the excavators will enter tomorrow, the mayor added. According to him, the investor has two weeks to file an appeal with the Administrative Court.

The municipality must wait for the completion of the court procedures and then the company will have 60 days to voluntarily demolish the houses. Otherwise, the municipality will remove the buildings at its own expense, by seizing the company's assets to guarantee its receivables and the expenses it will incur, added Kotsev.

The first orders are for buildings erected on the basis of four certificates of tolerance, which we believe are falsified, since they correspond to objects that are in a completely different place, added Kotsev. He expressed confidence that the orders will hold up in court, as they are precise and have no gaps.

The mayor also said that the process of issuing orders for the demolition of buildings in the area will continue, with about a dozen orders likely to be issued each week.

According to him, buildings in which people already live will most likely also be covered, BTA reports. The victims have the right to claims and compensation, but they must be addressed entirely to the investor who lied to them, and not to the Municipality, Kotsev emphasized.

The complex in Baba Alino has infrastructure that is entirely within the competence of the RDNSK - transformer stations, water supply and sewage systems, and the electricity grid, the mayor pointed out. According to him, the Municipality and the Construction Directorate must work together to remove the illegal structures.

He added that the buildings to which the current demolition orders apply have electricity and water supply, without it being clear how this happened. According to him, clarifying the circumstances is the job of the RDNSK.

Kotsev also pointed out that it has yet to be clarified whether the KUB corporation has repaired two streets in Varna at its own expense. There are many private donors who have made similar repairs at their own expense, so we have yet to establish which sites were made and with what funds, the mayor added. According to him, this practice is not unusual and construction companies repair part of the infrastructure in the city at their own expense.