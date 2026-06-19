Former head of the Directorate for National Construction Control: The cases with "Baba Alino" and the "Hemus" Motorway are an example of a gross violation of the law

“The cases of illegal construction in the area of "Baba Alino" and the fourth lot of the "Hemus" motorway have a common denominator - a gross violation of the law”. This was stated by the former head of the Directorate for National Construction Control, arch. Vladi Kalinov, on the air of "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, both cases involve illegal construction, but with different financial dimensions. “In the case of "Baba Alino" the damages will probably be at the expense of a private investor and could reach around 50 million euros. However, at least ten times more funds were distributed for the "Hemus" motorway, Kalinov pointed out. He described both cases as "brutal violation of the law in the cruelest possible way."

According to him, during the construction of the motorway, the violations were committed by the state, while in the case of "Baba Alino" the institutions did not fulfill their control obligations. "The main responsibility lies with the local authorities and the entire series of mayors over the years. The very fact that tolerance certificates have been issued shows that many people have not done their job“, he said and added: “The defect with illegal construction has been persistently cultivated in Bulgaria for many years“.

Regarding the investigation into the construction of the “Hemus“ motorway, Kalinov said that during his work at the DNSK, he was assigned to photograph the terrain with a drone, since some of the sites were difficult to reach in any other way. “We ordered a geodesic company to photograph the entire territory. A recording was prepared, which we distributed to all competent institutions“, he said. According to him, all collected materials on the case have been handed over to the Ministry of Interior.

Kalinov also recalled that during his time as head of the DNSK, a disciplinary dismissal was taken against the previous director of the Regional Directorate of Construction Control in Lovech due to violations found related to the "Hemus" motorway.