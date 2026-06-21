Weather today, forecast for Sunday, June 21: Sunny start of summer. Temporary increases in cloudiness after noon

It will be sunny on the first day of astronomical summer, with temporary increases in cloudiness after noon.

It will be almost quiet, with maximum temperatures between 28° and 33°, in Sofia - 28°.

It will be sunny along the Black Sea coast. The characteristic sea breeze will blow after noon. Maximum temperatures will be from 26° to 28°. Sea water temperature is from 19° along the northern coast to 23° along the southern coast. The sea will be rough.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon, but there will be no precipitation. A moderate northeasterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 22°, at 2000 meters - around 15°.

On Monday and Tuesday in Central and Eastern Bulgaria it will be sunny, but in the western regions there will be precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and conditions for hail.

On Wednesday and in the eastern regions it will rain and thunder in places. The maximum temperatures will be between 30° and 35°.

On Thursday it will be sunny, and there will be afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms in fewer places, mainly in the mountainous regions. Temperatures will remain unchanged.