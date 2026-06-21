World Outdoor Knitting Day in Ruse

This year, World Outdoor Knitting Day was celebrated for the first time in Ruse. The initiator of the event was pharmacist Ivo Grigorov, who has hundreds of followers on social networks and is already preparing an educational channel for crocheting.

Men, women and children with knitting needles in their hands gathered in front of the Pantheon of the Bulgarian National Revivalists and stretched out the yarns, reports BNR. This unusual sight was provoked by Ivo Grigorov, an assistant pharmacist by profession and a skilled knitter by hobby.

As proof of Ivo's words that knitting does not recognize male and female hands, both established masters and completely beginner children gathered around him.

Ivo Grigorov's ambition is to create a special channel in which he will lead his followers step by step along the colorful thread to beautiful knits. Coming soon on social media.