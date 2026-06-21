A woman is being searched in the Bansko area

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross is searching for a woman in the Bansko area. She was moving between the Koncheto shelter and the Vihren hut yesterday, but did not reach the hut, the MSS reported to BTA.

The conditions for tourism in the mountains are good. Temperatures are between 8 and 14 degrees. There is light fog in the highest parts, the mountain service added.

According to the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), it will be mostly sunny in the mountains, with temporary increases in cloudiness in the afternoon, but without precipitation. A moderate northeast wind will blow.

The maximum temperature at altitude 1200 meters will be about 22°, at 2000 meters - about 15°.