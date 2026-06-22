Weather today, forecast for Monday, June 22: Mostly sunny. Cumulus clouds and short showers in the afternoon in the west

It will be mostly sunny. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop over the western half of the country and in places there will be short-term showers and thunderstorms.

There are also conditions for hail. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be mainly between 29° and 34°, in Sofia – around 30 degrees.

The atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month, it will decrease during the day, but will remain higher than the average.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be sunny. There will be a light to moderate east-northeast wind on the southern coast. Maximum temperatures will be between 26° and 29°. Sea water temperature is between 21° and 23°. Sea waves will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny before noon. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the massifs in the western half of the country and in places there will be short-term rain with thunderstorms. There will be a moderate northeast wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 23°, at 2000 meters – about 15°.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, cumulus and cumulus-rainy clouds will develop over the western half of the country and in many places there will be short-term, temporarily intense precipitation with thunderstorms. Hail is also expected. Sunny weather will prevail over Eastern Bulgaria. Moderate winds will blow from the eastern quarter. Maximum temperatures will be between 29° and 34°.