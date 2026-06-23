Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, June 23: Sunny. Intense thunderstorms in Western Bulgaria

In the morning there will be temporary intense rainfall and thunderstorms mainly in Northwestern Bulgaria.

In the rest of the country the day will start with sunny weather, but after noon over the western half intense thunderstorms and local hail are expected again. There is also a risk of flooding.

Maximum temperatures will be between 28° and 34°, in Sofia - around 29°, on the coast, where it will be sunny throughout the day - between 25° and 28°.

The wind along the Black Sea Coast will be moderate from the east-southeast. The sea will be calm, and the sea water temperature will be between 21° and 23°.

A light to moderate northwesterly wind will blow in the mountains. Precipitation and thunderstorms are also expected in the massifs in the western half of the country. Afternoon precipitation and thunderstorms will also occur tomorrow in the Balkans, mainly in the central and northern parts of the peninsula, but it will remain hot in most areas.