A woman died on the beach in Lozenets, she is the wife of the famous Bulgarian artist - academician Rumen Skorchev

An 86-year-old woman died in the northern part of the beach in the village of Lozenets. The signal was received at 10.30 in the morning at the Tsarevo police station. The incident occurred in an unguarded area. According to initial eyewitness reports, the woman felt sick, grabbed her heart and fell to the sand.

According to a medic on site who works on the beach in Lozenets, it was a heart attack or stroke.

The arriving police officers found her with no signs of life.

The deceased is Elka Skorcheva, wife of the famous Bulgarian artist Acad. Rumen Skorchev, who died in 2015.

The body has been taken for an autopsy to the forensic medicine department at the University Hospital - Burgas, which will determine the exact cause of death.